Kun Donatur: Organ donation campaign launched on Heart Transplant Day

Lara Azzopardi, known for her roles in local productions such as Iċ-Ċaqqufa and Gizelle, is using her platform to highlight the critical need for organ donors in Malta.

In a short video on Heart Transplant Day, Azzopardi shared her experience on the matter, saying that a friend of hers had received a heart only a few months ago, after he knew that he needed a heart transplant at just 16 years old. She encouraged the public to spread the word and register as organ donors.

Joining her in this endeavor are some of the country's most recognised names. The Prime Minister's wife, Lydia Abela, has lent her voice to the campaign, urged viewers to become organ donors themselves, noting that the more organ donors there are, the more people can receive life-changing transplants.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech stated that donating one’s organs is one of the most best donations one can give, noting that anyone can choose to donate their organs so that others can live a better life.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela has also endorsed the campaign. Abela said that while we associate death with tragedy, organ donation allows one’s death to bring about a better life for others.

Similarly, shadow minister for health, Adrian Delia called on everyone over 16 years of age to give their consent to donate their organs, reminding that this costs donors nothing, but the act can save up to eight lives per donor.

Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci reminded the public that everyday, a number of people wait for their transplant. She explained how everyone has the opportunity to change lives through organ donations, stating that each donation offers a second chance to those in need.

Anyone who wishes to become an organ donor can do so by clicking this link and registering their interest.