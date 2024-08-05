NGO notes tourism minister's forgotten promises on Comino

Gozitan NGO, Għawdix has stated that promises made by tourism minister Clayton Bartolo regarding a Comino management plan has remained shelved, noting that sunbeds and garbage continue to plague the island.

On July 13th and August 3rd, the NGO conducted inspections to assess changes made since their initial efforts last year. While they noted some positive developments, significant concerns persist, particularly around environmental management and enforcement.

Għawdix expressed concern over several persistent issues. Despite the positive strides, plastic waste remains a significant problem, especially in the Blue Lagoon area. The lack of adequate enforcement has also been highlighted as a critical issue.

On July 13th, from 8:15am to 10:00am, Għawdix reported that there was no presence of Transport Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), Visit Malta, or the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) at the Blue Lagoon. On August 3rd, only one Visit Malta officer was seen around 10:00am. The NGO thanked Visit Malta for its efforts but stressed that a single officer is insufficient for effective management.

They argue that the island's approach to tourism continues to prioritise quantity over quality, with inadequate enforcement contributing to the ongoing challenges.

Another point of concern is the use of foreshore land, a designated Natura 2000 site, for sunbeds, which has led to the destruction of local flora. They reported that sunbeds were already set up by 8:00am on both days of their visit, contravening guidelines for the protection of this ecologically sensitive area. The organisation reminded that the ERA published the Natura 2000 Management Plan for Comino eight years ago, which included recommendations for a tourism carrying capacity assessment that has yet to be implemented.

Despite promises from tourism minister Clayton Bartolo, who assured that a comprehensive plan would be in place by summer 2024, the NGO contends that the promised "holistic plan" remains absent. While the number of deckchairs in the Blue Lagoon has been reduced by 65%, they argue that these were simply relocated to another part of the island where such activities should not occur. The NGO's evidence suggests that the claim of protecting the garigue by placing sunbeds only on rocks is not being honoured, as sunbeds continue to be set up early in the morning.

Għawdix praised a number of improvements, particularly the increase in waste management infrastructure. They noted the addition of more bins around the island, which aligns with their recommendations and is seen as a positive step in addressing litter.

The NGO also commended the reduction in noise pollution, observing that most kiosks have ceased playing music, thereby creating a more serene environment for visitors. Additionally, the efforts of cleaners on the island were acknowledged for diligently managing the waste generated.

The NGO stressed that despite previous clean-up efforts and ongoing dialogue with governmental bodies, which included the removal of over 210 garbage bags from iconic locations, tangible progress remains limited. Għawdix urged all stakeholders to take swift and collaborative action to address these challenges.