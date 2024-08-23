Hugh Caruana, footballer and TV pundit, passes away at 78

Hugh Caruana, a well-known figure in Maltese football and a familiar face on local television, has passed away at the age of 78.

Caruana, who played for Gżira United, Floriana, and Sliema Wanderers, left an indelible mark on the local sports scene, both as a player and as a commentator.

Caruana began his football career with Gżira United, making his debut in 1962 at just 16 years old.

Two years later, he transferred to Floriana, where he enjoyed six successful seasons, securing two league titles and two trophies.

In 1970, he made a high-profile move to Sliema Wanderers, where he continued to excel, winning the league title twice in three years before retiring from professional football.

Following his retirement, Caruana transitioned into coaching and remained closely involved with the sport.

In recent years, he became a regular on the TV sports show Replay on Net TV.

Caruana was also active in his local community, serving as a Gżira local councillor for a period of time.

The Gżira Local Council expressed its deep sorrow at his passing in a Facebook post, stating that his dedication to the community will always be remembered.

Tributes have poured in from across the island, with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech describing Caruana as a man who loved his country.

Floriana FC, one of his former clubs, paid homage to him, calling him "one of the greats" of Maltese football.