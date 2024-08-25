Upcoming budget to include tax cuts benefiting middle class: PM

Speaking about the upcoming budget in October, Abela mentioned that the budget will include the biggest tax cuts in the country to benefit the middle class.

“The first decision that we made was to stand behind the people to not carry the burden on inflation,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Abela was speaking during a phone-in interview on ONE Radio, where he spoke about the inflation decrease that we have seen in the past few months.

On Sunday, Abela said that the government has invested money in support schemes to keep prices down, “When you make a decision to invest hundreds of millions of euros of support, it is not an easy decision to make, because the most important thing is to be decisive, to be correct in your economic principles."

Malta has seen low inflation rates in the past 6 months, down to 2% from 5.6%.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the introduced incentives for first-time and second-time home buyers, "We have made a lot of changes, we have made a number of schemes to incentivize particularly the first and second-time buyers."

Abela also spoke about the tables and chairs issue, where he stated, "In the last weeks we continued to enforce through our authorities - that is, you have the MTA, the Land Authority and the Planning Authority and also the Police where necessary. Important inter-ministerial work that is leading to results. I can say that in recent weeks enforcement has been carried out and enforcement continues to be carried out so that one walks with respect in public areas when it comes to tables & chairs."

Lastly, speaking on the elections happening within the Labour Party as nominations closed just an hour prior to the interview, Abela thanked those who have stepped them from their role and those who have taken up the role, "First of all, I would like to thank everyone who came forward to give their contribution to this great party which throughout its history has left a huge mark through positive changes in people's lives.”

The Prime Minister pointed out his disappointment at the criticism of the Opposition regarding the appointment of the new Chief Executive whilst pointing out that the Nationalist Party has again requested an extension to submit its audit accounts.