No comparison between Mpox and COVID, virologist says

There is no comparison between Mpox and COVI, virologist Chris Barbara said.

“Unlike COVID, which spreads through respiratory droplets, Mpox requires close physical interaction for transmission, so we are not expecting the virus to be spread so easily,” he told MaltaToday.

Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, is a viral infection first identified in humans in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals. Human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly through close physical contact with an infected person, including sexual contact.

Mpox made headlines after the rise of the Clade I variant, which spread to a number of African regions, prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency of international concern earlier this month.

Symptoms of Mpox include fever, muscular aches in the first seven days which then turn into large, boil-like lesions appearing on the skin.

Last Monday, the Health Ministry announced that no Mpox cases have been registered in Malta this year, but people travelling to affected countries are encouraged to take precautions to avoid contamination.

“Malta’s health authorities are closely monitoring any potential cases. Surveillance systems have been strengthened to quickly identify and respond to any suspected cases of Mpox. Early diagnosis is crucial, and the public is being informed about recognising the symptoms,” the ministry said.

MaltaToday reached out to virologist Chris Barbara, a household name during the COVID pandemic, to better understand Mpox and the dangers it could pose.

With COVID still fresh in people’s memory, news on Mpox had people questioning whether the world should brace itself for another pandemic. But Barbara has assured that the two diseases are not alike.

Barbara stated that Mpox spreads primarily through skin contact, which includes not only direct contact but also contact with contaminated objects like bedding and clothing.

“This differs significantly from respiratory viruses like COVID,” he said, noting that sexual transmission is a significant risk factor in Mpox due to intimate skin contact.

While the WHO have declared a public health emergency, Barbara said Malta is still at low-risk, stating only high-risk individuals such as healthcare workers and those in contact with infected people should consider getting vaccinated at this time.

The virologist stressed on the importance of educating healthcare workers in recognising Mpox symptoms, as they are the ones who would be able to flag cases if they arrive in the country.

Barbara pointed out that antibiotics do not work against Mpox, however anti-viral treatments could provide some level of protection.

Barbara stated that doctors are studying the new Clade I variant to see at what stage infectivity starts, “Although it is on our radar, there is no need for alarm. I think we [are already quite armed against the virus even though it hasn’t hit us yet.”

Since November 2023, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has seen a significant increase in Mpox cases due to MPXV Clade I. According to the Africa CDC Epidemic Intelligence Report issued on 9 August 2024, over 17,000 Mpox cases have been reported in Africa in 2024, with over 500 deaths.

Additionally, in 2024, cases of Mpox linked to MPXV Clade I have been reported in the Central African Republic and the Republic of Congo, and cases linked to MPXV Clade II have been reported in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria and South Africa. Clade I Mpox tends to cause a higher number of severe infections and have a higher mortality rate than Clade II Mpox.

On 15 August 2024, an imported case of MPXV clade I was reported by Sweden with more imported cases being expected in the European Union.