New social assistance assessment covers hidden disabilities

People with hidden disabilities will be assessed according to criteria established by the World Health organisation to determine what support they can receive from the State.

The development comes as a relief for persons with conditions such as fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and autism that can be physically, socially and economically debilitating. People with these conditions and others are currently not eligible for disability benefits.

The assessment will be carried out by a new inter-disciplinary board set up by Aġenzija Sapport. The new assessment is based on the World Health Organisation’s International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF), which is useful to assess disabilities not listed in the Social Security Act.

Professionals on these boards will be able to assess applicants for lack of functionality according to international standards. This will guide the Social Security Department and Aġenzija Sapport in determining which benefits and services applicants are eligible for.

Applications can be filed online by the applicant’s own specialist doctor, who can upload medical certificates using their eID.

The new system, which was unveiled by Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon and Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli on Wednesday, will become operational on Monday 2 September.

“We kept our word with those who were suffering in silence. This reform provides a glimmer of hope for many people and their families,” Farrugia Portelli said, adding the new assessment method does justice with disabled people, who were not eligible for social benefits.

“Malta is aligning itself with the UN Convention for the Rights of Persons with a Disability by adopting the WHO assessment method,” she said.

Minister Michael Falzon said the government was committed to social justice. “Nobody should be disadvantaged because of their disability,” he said, adding that such a measure would go a long way to help hundreds of people who could not benefit from disability assistance.