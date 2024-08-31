Champion of the downtrodden, Dun Anġ Seychell, dies aged 91

Dun Anġ Seychell, who gave up his home to a foundation he set up to care for disabled persons, has died at the age of 91.

A champion of the downtrodden and affectionately known as Dun Anġ, the priest had made it his lifelong mission to provide a home for persons with a disability.

He gave up his own house in Żejtun to Fondazzjoni Nazareth, the foundation he set up to take forward his project. Fondazzjoni Nazareth, his lasting legacy, provides an alternative family to persons with physical or mental disabilities who have no family or are unable to live with their natural family.

Born in 1933 in Żejtun, Seychell was ordained a priest at the age of 23.

He helped co-found Caritas and was instrumental in establishing the house for retired and elderly clergy in Birkirkara.

But the priest was also a social campaigner in defence of the poor, often reflected in his pointed contributions in newspapers. Dun Anġ had been a regular contributor to sister newspaper Illum.

Seychell had twice opposed the development of a hotel on the Munxar cliffs in Marsaskala, which would have ruined pristine countryside.

Soon after his death was announced on the Facebook page of Fondazzjoni Nazareth, tributes poured in to honour his memory.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono described Dun Anġ as a benefactor of society. “We can only honour his memory if each and every one of us, according to their ability, helps those in need,” she said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Dun Anġ’s memory will remain alive in the “social good” he carried out throughout his life.

“I am happy that he managed to see another of his projects, Dar San Franġisk in Żejtun, come to fruition and start being enjoyed by the those he loved so much, persons with a disability,” Abela said in a Facebook post.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also honoured Dun Anġ’s memory, describing him as a priest who always put the needs of others before his own.

