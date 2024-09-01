Bernard Grech: 'Government has become comfortable with mediocrity'

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has stated that “government has become comfortable with mediocrity,” as he slammed a number of state failures flagged in recent days and weeks.

On Net TV on Sunday, Grech spoke about a number of serious failings and allegations of corruption within government entities and authorities that fall under Byron Camilleri’s watch.

“Recently, there hasn’t been one week without a serious scandal that concerns Camilleri’s ministry.”

Grech stated that government does not have the will or the moral strength to change things for the better, adding that a change in government is crucially needed at this moment.

He further questioned Byron Camilleri’s silence on these cases, as well as Robert Abela’s hesitence to sack him. “This is a government of secrecy,” he slammed.

Speaking about the upcoming budget, Grech reiterated that government cannot keep pursuing an economic model based on quantity. He claimed that Malta is now in a similar state as it was in the 1970s.

“It doesn’t matter to this government that you constantly get stuck in traffic, or that you go to hospital and your needs aren’t met…”

This, Grech said, shows that government is now comfortable with mediocrity, as he stated that a PN government would instead focus on quality rather than quantity, noting that Malta’s size cannot depend on numbers.

When asked about the PN’s secretary general Michael Piccinino, Grech described his latest move as a bittersweet moment, noting that while he is happy to see Piccinino contest the next general election, he will miss their close working relationship.

Grech also spoke about the PN’s campaign for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations titled “‘Il Quddiem”.

The PN leader stated that while it is good to look back on Malta’s 60 years of independence, it’s much more important to look forward, and to acknowledge the need for “independence from the criminals who are now in cabinet.”