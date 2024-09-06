IGM assumes presidency of European Federation of Press Clubs

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has assumed presidency of the European Federation of Press Clubs (EFPC).

This is the first time in its 35-year history that the IGM is presiding over a European journalism body.

The official handover from the current presidency - the Galician International Press Centre - took place during the EFPC annual general meeting being hosted by the IGM in Malta.

During this event, the IGM took over presidency of the federation for a year. Present in Malta are representatives of 14 European press clubs.

The delegation paid a courtesy visit to President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono at San Anton Palace on Friday morning, during which the importance of journalism was discussed.

Malta was proposed as the next presidency seat during the last meeting in Santiago de Compostela in a show of support to the IGM in its work to improve press and media freedom in Malta the aftermath of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“It is a great honour that Malta was chosen as the seat of the EFPC. It is also a prestigious occasion for the IGM which is presiding over a European journalism body for the first time ever. It fills us with great determination to continue pushing for changes in the local media landscape and for more respect towards journalists and the profession,” said IGM and EFPC President Matthew Xuereb.

The EFPC annual general meeting was held at the newly inaugurated Drawing Room at Attard and Co’s head office in Marsa which boasts a collection of old Maltese newspapers dating to the beginning of the 1900s. The AGM was held with the support of VisitMalta, eCabs and Attard and Co.

The EFPC was established in 1989 by the Press Club de France to foster dialogue, collaboration and experience exchange between press clubs and international journalism associations and defend media freedom.