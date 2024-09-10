Divers rescued from rough seas at Wied iż-Żurrieq

Five divers were rescued from rough seas off Wied iż-Żurrieq in an operation that involved an army helicopter and rhibs from the Civil Protection.

The AFM and CPD said in a joint statement that Red Cross volunteers alerted them that five divers were in difficulty after they being dragged out to sea by strong currents and large waves.

The operation was carried out in difficult conditions as a result of the strong winds hitting the Maltese islands.

The AFM immediately dispatched a helicopter and the vessel Melita 2 to the area while the CPD sent fire engines with a rhib to assist.

One of the divers was winched out of the sea by the helicopter and disembarked at Wied iż-Żurrieq from where he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The other four boarded a CPD rhib and disembarked safe and sound at Marsaxlokk.