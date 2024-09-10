PN cancels all activities until Sunday after Karl Gouder death

The Nationalist Party has cancelled all activities it had planned until Sunday as a sign of respect for Karl Gouder, who died on Tuesday.

“As a sign of respect and mourning for the death of NET Media’s Chief Operations Officer, Karl Gouder, the party is cancelling all activities that were planned until this coming Sunday,” the PN said.

A vigil in remembrance of Gouder will be held this evening at the PN club in Rabat, Gozo, while NET TV is running a special broadcast.

Gouder was found dead on Tuesday morning in Valletta. His death has shocked many in the political and media establishments.

Gouder occupied various roles within the PN and also served as St Julian’s mayor and MP. In June’s European election he served as campaign manager for the PN.

PN leader Bernard Grech described Gouder as “a man of principle, who sought to do good and not seek positions of power”.

Gouder was preparing to contest the role of secretary general, something he announced a couple of days ago.