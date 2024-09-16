PL MEP calls for study to see whether traffic has truly increased
Daniel Attard was speaking during a radio show on ONE Radio, where he described a commute from the Malta International Airport to Kalkara as a breeze, noting how infrastructural upgrades in the area have eased traffic congestion
Attard was speaking during a radio show on ONE Radio, where he described a commute from the Malta International Airport to Kalkara as a breeze, noting how infrastructural upgrades in the area have eased traffic congestion.
“I want to see a study on whether traffic has truly increased. Do you remember the roundabout near the airport?” Attard went on to speak about other projects such as the Central Link and the flyover over the Luqa roundabout.
“Have we forgotten these things? How did we drive back then?”
Attard’s comments drew criticism from the PN’s shadow minister for transport, Mark Anthony Sammut, who stated that after only three months since being elected as an MEP, “Attard appears to have already completely disconnected from the daily reality faced by the Maltese who spend long hours in traffic.”
Sammut referred to a study by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing within the University of Malta that showed how 97% of Maltese people believe traffic has increased considerably in recent years.
“It seems that Labour MEP Daniel Attard and the Labour Government are among the 3% who think this is not the case. If they don't even acknowledge that there’s a problem, let alone how will they solve it!”
In his radio comments, Attard also acknowledged that Malta's growing economy had brought with it new challenges but insisted transport decisions would require a mentality change. Increasing pedestrian zones or introducing bus lanes to ensure a more efficient public transport meant removing on street parking spaces, citing examples in Brussels and London. "Are the people prepared to make these sacrifices?" he asked, adding this was not just a question for politicians to solve.