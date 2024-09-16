PL MEP calls for study to see whether traffic has truly increased

Labour MEP Daniel Attard has called for a study to determine “whether traffic has truly increased.”

Attard was speaking during a radio show on ONE Radio, where he described a commute from the Malta International Airport to Kalkara as a breeze, noting how infrastructural upgrades in the area have eased traffic congestion.

“I want to see a study on whether traffic has truly increased. Do you remember the roundabout near the airport?” Attard went on to speak about other projects such as the Central Link and the flyover over the Luqa roundabout.