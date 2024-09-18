Moviment Graffitti slams government subsidisation of private schools

NGO Moviment Graffitti has criticised government’s move to subsidise private schools.

“Private schools operate as profit-making businesses, and it is unjust for taxpayers to subsidise private profits,” the NGO said.

Last week it was announced that an agreement had been reached between government and the Independent Schools Association (ISA). This investment, amounting to €26,875,940, follows concerns raised by ISA about significant increases in fees that parents with children in independent schools were expected to face at the start of the upcoming school year.

“Local statistics show that the vast majority of families who send their children to private schools are among those least in need of subsidies. In addition to public resources and tax incentives, the government will also subsidise the fees paid to these schools,” the NGO said.

It said government is acting contrary to what is needed.

“According to international exam results - such as PISA - children in these schools already perform much better than those in public schools, for various reasons. We feel that as long as the government fails to address these systemic issues in the educational sector, the Maltese educational system can never be fair and equitable,” the NGO said.

“Local and international research indicates that the "free choice" mentioned by Minister Clifton Grima primarily benefits privileged individuals, as families with insufficient income are automatically excluded from this choice. If even a "socialist" government does not prioritise public services over private ones, who will? Public service should be paramount and accessible to all.”

It said an educational model that categorises children even before they step through the school door is not an inclusive model.

“This model is discriminatory, and the government continues to reinforce it rather than address it. We believe that the €26 million earmarked for private education should have been invested in public schools. The government must collaborate with the best entities specialising in education to design an inclusive, fair, and dignified model for a modern society,” it said.

READ ALSO: Government decision to subsidise private education receives mixed bag of reactions