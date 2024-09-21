Charles Briffa, literary critic who championed Maltese language, passes away

The eminent Maltese literary critic and language academic Charles Briffa, has passed away. He was 73.

Prof. Charles Briffa wrote extensively on the stylistic qualities of Maltese literature and on different aspects of translation, with publications ranging on studies on cultural linguistics, translation and literature, and dictionaries.

Briffa started his teaching career with Stella Maris College, Malta and then he became a state school-teacher after obtaining his PGCE. He taught all levels from primary to tertiary, and his subjects were English, Maltese, Arabic, and Systems of Knowledge. He was eventually promoted to an assistant head of school. He left government services to work for the University of Malta as Principal Subject Area Officer (Arts) with the Matsec Support Unit.

He studied at the University of Malta and at Oklahoma State University, obtaining his B.A. (Hons) and M.A. in English, a postgraduate diploma in the teaching of Arabic, and Ph.D. in Maltese – the latter deallng with rhythmic patterns in modern Maltese literature.

Briffa lectured on Maltese Literature and Literary Criticism, and at postgraduate level on Translation and on Maltese authors with the University of the Third Age.

In 1986, Briffa became an academic member of the Akkademja tal-Malti and after being a council member since 1992 and serving on the editorial board and on the commission on the Maltese Language he became President of the Akkademja tal-Malti (2000-2004) and, from 2005-2008, a member of the National Council for the Maltese Language.

Former education minister Evarist Bartolo, a colleague of Briffa’s at the Ħamrun Lyceum in the 1960s, said his contributions to the Maltese language had strengthened the art of literary criticism.

The Department of Maltese within the University of Malta thanked Briffa for his work within the department, noting that his books on the Maltese language, its history and other aspects show his dedication to education and his mother tongue. The department noted that Briffa was also president of the Maltese Academy, as well as an active member of the National Council of the Maltese Language.

Historian and author Sergio Grech said Briffa’s outsize contribution to Maltese literary criticism extended to a generous purview of many literary voices.

“He edited the well-known Kullana Kulturali (PIN) and was an important member of the University of Malta's Department of Translation, working on specialised dictionaries, and contributing much to radio programmes to popularise this work.”

Briffa was also a regular guest on Etimoloġija in its earliest seasons. The programme's producer, Keith Attard expressed his shock after hearing of Briffa's death. Attard recalled Briffa's thirst for knowledge and passion for Maltese. "Your legacy will live on in your research and published books," Attard said.

Prof. Briffa was also bestowed with the grade of Member of the National Order of Merit at the Republic Day honours.