Portelli now uses employees as ‘applicants’ for new constructions

Joseph Portelli is using the name of an employee of his construction firm PRA Construction, to submit an application to demolish the popular Al Fresco restaurant in Birżebbuġa, to make way for two villas.

Tarlochan Singh put his name down on the planning application, which does not mention Portelli’s involvement, but states that Singh had the ‘consent’ of the property owners to file the application.

Singh is employed as a project supervisor by PRA Construction, whose directors include Portelli, and partners Daniel Refalo, and Mark Agius, a spokesperson for the company told MaltaToday.

The company said that, as per their policy, they “sometimes submit applications under the names of project supervisors involved in the development to simplify communication and create a sense of ownership over the project.”

In this case, Singh serves as “the point of contact" between the owners and the Planning Authority.

In July, Singh also successfully applied to sanction two penthouses in Portelli’s Sannat complex despite a court of appeal ruling that these should never have been permitted.

The Times of Malta recently revealed that the same non-EU national, Tarlochan Singh, was one of 20 non-EU nationals registered as living in an office belonging to Portelli’s business partner, Mark Agius.

By listing an employee as the applicant in the planning process, Portelli is not in breach of any law. Technically, anyone can apply for a planning permit on any site as long as they have the consent of the property owners. However, in most cases, Portelli usually applies through companies he owns with other entrepreneurs, such as Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo.

The latest application submitted by Singh foresees the demolition of the Al Fresco pizzeria, which has an extensive open terrace facing St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa. The restaurant is located next to a listed lodge that enjoys Grade 2 protection.

The proposal involves the development of two villas, built over two stories and a basement, with extensive open area, one covering 365sq.m, and the other 391sq.m.