Parliament reopens its doors after summer recess on Monday afternoon

Parliament will be reopening its doors for MPs and government ministers on Monday following the yearly summer recess.

A new leader of the House will be elected on Monday, with Chris Fearne being replaced as Deputy Prime Minister by Minister Ian Borg. Borg was elected Labour Party deputy leader for parliamentary affairs this summer.

MP Rosianne Cutajar will also return to government’s parliamentary group, having been readmitted earlier this summer, following a unanimous vote for her return. She had forced to resign from the parliamentary group in April 2023 in the wake of mounting criticism over the publication of damning WhatsApp exchanges between Cutajar and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech from 2019.

Speaking in a short interview during a ONE News bulletin on Sunday, government Whip Naomi Cachia said the first-reading of a series of amendments that will toughen punishments for people who are guilty of threatening and attacking members of disciplinary corps will be tabled on Monday. She also spoke on the ongoing public consultation related to the Family Court reform.

Later this month, on Monday 28 October, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will be delivering the Budget for 2025.

On Monday, Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar and Assistant Whip Paula Mifsud Bonnici called on government to show better maturity toward the institution.

They said the Opposition will continue to insist on absolute transparency and seriousness, especially for the necessary changes to be implemented immediately so that Parliament can function better.

They said parliamentary questions should be answered promptly and comprehensively. “More than 800 parliamentary questions have remained unanswered, which is unacceptable in any democracy.”

They also called out the “shameful” reality of that Opposition private motions only came before the House twice a year, with 14 Opposition motions currently pending. Cutajar said the Opposition was reiterating its call for alternate Thursdays to be reserved for the purpose.

The lack of a Permanent Parliamentary Committee for Justice should be addressed, the MPs said. “This Committee should be established immediately and chaired by a Chairperson nominated by the Opposition, with the majority of representatives coming from the Government's side.”

“A childcare service should be provided near the Parliament building. This service should benefit not only Members of Parliament but also Parliament staff and members of the Police Force stationed in the Parliament building,” the MPs stated.

The Opposition is also recommending reports submitted by the Ombudsman to Parliament from time to time should be discussed in the Plenary within an agreed timeframe between both sides of the House.

Parliament and how it works

The Maltese Parliament convenes in Valletta at Parliament House. Sessions typically take place from Monday to Wednesday, with sittings beginning at 4pm and continuing until 7pm.

Parliament operates in accordance with a set schedule that aligns with the political calendar, with special sittings called when necessary, such as during national emergencies or critical legislative discussions.

The structure of parliamentary meetings includes discussions, debates, and voting on bills, motions, and policies. These are led by the Speaker of the House, who oversees the sessions and ensures order. Parliamentary committees also play a crucial role, meeting separately to delve deeper into specific topics or pieces of legislation before they are discussed by the full Parliament.

Sessions are open to the public and broadcast live on the parliament website or on the parliament television station.