Labour Party sees strong turnout for internal elections

Labour Party delegates have turned out in large numbers to vote in internal elections that are expected to confirm the two new deputy leaders, Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba.

Delegates will also be electing 12 members of the party executive and choose the next president in what is expected to be a keen contest between Alex Sciberras and Norma Saliba.

Another contest is expected for the post of international secretary between Georvin Bugeja and John Grech. Other posts on the party administration were uncontested.

Voting started yesterday and ended today at 2pm. Shortly after, the party’s electoral commission announced that out of the 775 delegates eligible to vote, 721 cast their ballot for a turnout of 95.1%.

Ian Borg, who is the only candidate for deputy leader parliamentary affairs, and Alex Agius Saliba, the only candidate for deputy leader party affairs, still require a vote of confirmation.

The votes for deputy leaders will be the first to be counted.

The hottest race of the day is between lawyer and former Msida mayor Alex Sciberras and former PBS news editor Norma Saliba for party president. It is an open secret that party leader Robert Abela rooted for Saliba.

Vote counting is expected to get underway in the coming hour after the ballot boxes from Gozo reach the party headquarters in Hamrun.

In her final address to the Labour Party’s general conference yesterday, the PL’s outgoing president, Ramona Attard called for unity within the party, and for the party to be “one team against those who want to halt progress in our country.”

She also called for the reinstatement of criminal libel and higher penalties for libel.

On the other hand, Labour’s outgoing deputy leader for party affairs, Daniel Micallef urged party delegates to resist those who wanted the party to adopt a siege mentality, insisting the party had to remain open to everyone.

This story is being continuously updated.