Council declares official position against Msida creek flyover

The Msida Local Council has officially come out against the construction of a flyover as part of Infrastructure Malta’s Msida Creek project.

Through a motion presented last night, the councillors approved a motion brought forward by Mayor Charles Selvaggi, seconded by Maurice Agius. The motion passed with five votes in favour and four against.

In its motion, the council expressed its opposition and objected to the construction of the flyover in the centre of Msida and demanded Infrastructure Malta immediately and completely halt the process concerning the construction of the flyover.

“The motion invited the Infrastructure Malta to work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation with the Msida Local Council to find an alternative solution to the construction of a flyover in the centre of Msida, with the aim of reducing, not increasing, traffic in the area, while safeguarding the health and well-being of the residents,” a council statement read.

“The council remains fully in favour of the rest of the project, including the open spaces,” the council said.

A copy of the motion has been sent to the media, the Infrastructure Minister, Infrastructure Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), and will also be distributed to all residents of Msida.

The councillors who voted in favour were Charles Selvaggi, Christine Amaira, Maurice Agius, Chris Borg, and Alfred Farrugia. Those who voted against were Margaret Baldacchino Cefai, Jean Claude Borg, Nicholas Chircop, and Andrew Mallia.

The Msida Creek project proposed by Infrastructure Malta sees the creation of an open square in front of the parish church, a canal and open spaces along it. However, it also foresees the construction of a flyover between the square and Regional Road to do away with the traffic lights at the junction where traffic from Birkirkara joins the square.

However, in a radically different proposal, earlier in the year, the Kamra tal-Periti suggested the creation of a wooded area in the square that would complement a formal open pjazza in front of the church.