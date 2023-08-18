Msida Creek flyover project set for approval in October as roads agency issues tender

The Msida Creek flyover project is set for approval in October by the Planning Authority as Infrastructure Malta issues the tender for the works.

The Planning Authority on Friday scheduled its decision on the project for 12 October with the case officer recommending approval.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Malta announced the publication of the works tender for the Msida Creek project, which will include a bridge along the coastline linking Ta’ Xbiex with Pietà, a 200-metre long bidirectional flyover linking Msida square with Regional Road, a landscaped carpark and a new square in front of the parish church.

The project was first proposed in 2019 but plans were substantially revamped in 2022 to allocate more public spaces including a 2,200sq.m public square in front of the church and a water canal.

Environmentalists had welcomed the increase in public spaces but objected to the flyover as it still prioritised car traffic over other modes of travel.

The case officer is recommending the approval of the project claiming it will reduce the travel time for road users, improve mobility in this part of the road network and improve the connectivity and safety of pedestrians that pass through this area, and also lessen traffic pollution from central Msida.

Justification for flyover

According to the case officer the proposed interventions will reduce congestion by allowing free-flow traffic through grade-separated lanes in a way which will improve the traffic flow towards Birkirkara and the Sliema/Gzira area for vehicles coming from Valletta and vice versa.

The introduction of the flyover will allow continuous flow of traffic in each of these directions without affecting the other traffic flows. Apart from the flyover, the proposed junction upgrade includes three lanes for eastbound vehicular traffic, whereby each lane shall cater for traffic coming from three different locations, including from Triq Ix-Xatt tal-Imsida (i.e. from Pieta and Valletta), from Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida (i.e. from Birkirkara) and from Triq M.A. Vassalli (i.e. from Tal-Qroqq roundabout) and heading towards two directions i.e. Triq d’Argens (to Gzira, Ta’ Xbiex and Sliema) and Triq Marina (to Pieta and Valletta).

Vehicular traffic coming from Triq Marina will have a dedicated lane which allows traffic to turn around the new water channel, and either head back towards Triq Marina without changing lanes or head towards Triq d’Argens by changing lanes once. Traffic heading from Triq Marina towards Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida will have a dedicated lane.

Vehicular traffic coming from Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida will also have a dedicated lane which branches out into two lanes: one for vehicles heading either towards Gzira/Sliema/Ta’ Xbiex through Triq d’Argens, or towards Pieta/Valletta through Triq Marina by changing lanes once; and another lane for vehicular traffic heading up towards Tal-Qroqq roundabout through Triq M.A. Vassalli.

The junction also provides for vehicular traffic heading downhill through Triq M.A. Vassalli towards Triq d’Argens, whereby vehicular traffic will be routed through the slip road adjacent to the flyover and through a dedicated lane without any interference with other traffic flows.

Phasing of the project

According to the case officer report, the project will be constructed in three phases. The first phase will see the construction of the south ramp of the flyover; a carriageway between Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida and Triq Marina; and the construction of a bridge linking Ta’ Xbiex and Pieta.

A temporary traffic management plan will be implemented during this phase that will shift the vehicular traffic to one side of the site in order to open up space for the construction of part of the flyover, mainly the South abutment and ramp leading to the flyover as well as a number of pillars supporting the same flyover.

The second phase will see the construction of north ramp of the flyover; the completion of a carriageway between Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida and Triq Marina; and the completion of the bridge from Ta’ Xbiex to Pieta.

This phase seeks to complete the flyover such that it can be opened up for traffic and used as part of other traffic management plans in subsequent phases.

During this phase, works on the bridge connecting Ta’ Xbiex with Pieta will also be completed to divert traffic onto it. The traffic lights junction in Phase 1 shall remain operational in Phase 2 to control conflicting traffic at Triq M.A. Vassalli c/w Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida.

The last phase of the project will see the excavation and construction of the water channel. This phase will see a major change in the temporary traffic management in this area as completed works in previous phases will divert traffic through them while allowing civil works to commence in previously occupied areas. Additionally, Triq ix-Xatt tal-Imsida will be opened up for traffic to allow vehicular traffic flow from Pieta/Valletta directly to Birkirkara in its permanent layout. The traffic lights will be shifted to an alternative location at Triq d’Argens to control the conflicting traffic flows heading towards Sliema/Gzira and towards Pieta/Valletta. This would allow for the civil works to focus on the remaining areas including for the construction of the open areas, landscaped areas, public piazza, recreational facilities and the construction of the car park.

A makeover of Msida

The proposed development shall include the relocation of the existing bocci club and pitch which will be shifted by circa 27m towards the Workers’ monument. An existing kiosk will be relocated further east, towards the proposed square in front of Msida Parish Church.

The proposed development shall also include the removal of the existing playground and the installation of a new playground including new outdoor play facilities.

The proposal also foresees the creation of a water channel extending from Msida bay up to the corner between Misrah il-Menqa and Triq M.A. Vassalli. The channel will be six metres wide and is intended to alleviate flooding problems in the area by capturing storm water directing any surface runoff directly into the sea. Three lightweight bridges are being proposed to allow for crossing the water canal.

A floating net to be installed below the road linking Ta’ Xbiex to Valletta is being proposed to capture urban litter from being discharged into the sea. A maintenance contract for cleaning and maintenance of the system will ensure that rubbish will not accumulate in the canal. The canal wall swill also have an irregular rough surface to mimic the rocky coastline and thus encourage colonisation by living creatures.

Project to include 1,300sq.m carpark

The proposal includes the construction of a so-called ‘mobility hub’, comprising a two-level car park located towards the eastern part of the site facing Triq Xatt l-Imsida, having an approximate area of circa 1,300sq.m and will include 110 parking spaces. The carpark will be roofed over with canopies supporting photovoltaic panels, and screened with soft landscaping.

The aim of this hub according to its proponents is to organise existing at-grade parking facilities in Misrah il-5 t’Ottubru. The use of the car park will be limited to light vehicles only to avoid its use by larger commercial vehicles. The public car park is being proposed adjacent to the bus interchange and connected with the public open spaces through footpaths and passageways away from main roads. This car park will be accessed through a separate service road from the main traffic flow to avoid congestion, with the entrance located on the eastbound lane heading towards Pieta/Valletta. The exit of the car park will be through a priority T-junction, connecting with the eastbound vehicular traffic flow heading towards Pieta/Valleta through Triq Marina.

New square next to parish church

The proposal includes the creation of a 2,200sq.m square in front of the Msida parish church. This will be brought about by shifting the main traffic route away and allowing only very limited local traffic passing through Triq il-Parrocca. The pjazza will be kept free from any permanent embellishments to allow for flexibility how it may be used.

The case officer report outlines plans to introduce a new shared cycling and pedestrian walkway extending around the project site that will allow both pedestrians and cyclists to reach the various pedestrian crossings located around the site, including the construction of three bridges to allow for crossing the water canal.

The proposal will not include footpaths along Triq M. A. Vassalli for safety purposes, but other alternatives shall be provided for pedestrians through less trafficked routes that will ensure connectivity between the centre of Msida and the Tal-Qroqq area, particularly through Triq il-Kuncizzjoni onto Triq San Alwigi, and through Triq Johnny Catania.

The existing Workers Memorial monument shall be retained in its place. The proposal also foresees a new statue dedicated to St Joseph located towards the right-hand side of the playing field when facing Msida church. No details regarding the statue have been submitted, and the erection of this new monument will require a separate application.