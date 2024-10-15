Council wants to erect 15-metre high obelisk in Mosta Square

The Mosta local council is eager to revive old plans to erect an obelisk in Pjazza Rotunda, as envisioned by church architect Giorgio Grognet de Vassé.

Grognet, who modelled the Mosta church on a neoclassical design inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, included an obelisk in his original plan for the square, similar to the one in front of the Pantheon.

“The obelisk was indeed part of Architect Grognet's plan for the Mosta square and was meant to feature prominently in his design. However, the plan was later shelved, and the idea of having an obelisk raised in front of the Rotunda never materialized,” Mosta mayor Joseph Gatt told MaltaToday.

In a show of continuity with the previous Labour-led council, the architect chosen for the obelisk project is former mayor Chris Grech.

The current mayor explained that the previous council had recently established “a board of experts” to assess the feasibility of installing an obelisk in the square.

"With a location now selected, the present council is reviewing whether this plan still aligns with our overall vision for the square. If so, we will explore securing the necessary funding to make it happen," Gatt said.

When asked how the proposed obelisk fits into the council’s vision for Pjazza Rotunda - given the recent controversy surrounding the pedestrianization of the square - the mayor replied that the council is currently organising a series of 'town hall'-style meetings with Mosta residents to discuss ongoing traffic management and vehicle access to the square.

“While the council will soon present its proposals for the square, the location earmarked for the obelisk by the board of experts does little to alter our broader plans,” Gatt said.

Photomontages suggest the obelisk would be located on the paved area between St. Mary’s Pharmacy and APS Bank.

According to plans submitted by the former mayor on behalf of the council, the obelisk would rise to 15.4m, approximately the height of a four-story building. This would make it the second tallest structure in the square, after the Rotunda dome itself.

The project is still in its earliest stages and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage still has to express itself on the matter. The resurrection of past monuments and plans is a controversial issue among heritage experts who tend to value authenticity and the preservation of a site's historical record rather than conjuring hypothetical or imagined pasts.