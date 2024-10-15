Il-Kollettiv requests NAO investigation into St Julian's, Mellieħa land deals

Il-Kollettiv has filed a formal request with the Auditor General to investigate land deals involving the Lands Authority, former lands minister Silvio Schembri, and developers Anton Camilleri and Paul Attard.

The inquiry focuses on two specific transactions: the sale of a public alley in St Julian’s and a plot of land in Mellieħa, both sold at prices far below their estimated market value.

“Developer Anton Caruana was the sole bidder for the sale of a public alley in St Julians, set to become a tunnel of a height of 5.5m to service access to his proposed development in Villa Rosa. The property was sold for just €134,000, and the deal was signed just two days before the 2022 general elections,” The NGO stated.

Il-Kollettiv explained that in Mellieħa, T&S Holdings, which is partly owned by Paul Attard, Secretary General of the Malta Developers Association, acquired a valuable plot of land on a 50-year lease for €380,000 annually, despite the land being valued at over €12 million.

The request for an investigation was filed by Il-Kollettiv secretary Wayne Flask, independent politician Arnold Cassola, PN MP Albert Buttigieg, Mellieħa mayor Gabriel Micallef, deputy mayor Matthew Borg Cuschieri, and Mellieħa resident Olivia Gauci.

They highlighted the urgency of scrutinising these deals, which they say undermine public interest and benefit a few select developers.

Flask accused the government of selling off public land at the expense of residents' quality of life in St Julians, Pembroke, Swieqi, and Mellieħa.

Arnold Cassola condemned the "incestuous pact" between politicians and developers, warning that these deals are damaging the environment and increasing pollution.

Albert Buttigieg echoed these concerns, calling the current administration a "government of fat cats" that prioritises developers over the general public.

Mellieħa residents, led by mayor Gabriel Micallef and deputy mayor Matthew Borg Cuschieri, expressed their disappointment at the sale of public land, urging transparency and accountability. They vowed to protect the land for future generations and demanded that the details of the deals be made public.

The group called on the NAO to thoroughly investigate the agreements, stating that only a full audit can reveal the truth behind these questionable land transfers.

Silvio Schembri says audit will confirm that Lands Authority acts independently from himself

Reacting to the call for an inquiry, Silvio Schmebri stated that the conclusions of the inquiry will confirm that, "the Lands Authority operates independently from the minister."

“On the other hand it is hypocritical that an Opposition MP is one of the persons making this request when the authority board includes a Member of Parliament of the Opposition,” Schembri said.

“Whilst I respect the right of every individual to ask for such an audit, I also expect that the persons requesting such audits verify basic facts. In this case, claims being made are totally incorrect. These facts can easily be verified, and I remain confident that the audit will confirm the integrity of the process adopted.”