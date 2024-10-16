Builders' license applicants have first meeting with BCA

The first meetings for new applicants for builder’s license were held on Tuesday, marking the initial phase of a new, four-step licensing process.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) stated that these meetings had a large turnout, and are part of the recently reformed builder’s licensing system.

Chairperson of the Builders Licensing Committee, Architect Godwin Agius, led the sessions, providing detailed information on the process that all applicants must follow to obtain their builder’s license.

Two sessions, one in Maltese and one in English, explained the mandatory learning stages that precede the exams. Agius highlighted the changes brought about by the new legal framework, including a new syllabus that guides the evaluation of builders’ qualifications and conduct, adding structure and accountability to the process.

The updated regulations also outline the conditions under which a license can be revoked for misconduct, a feature not present under the previous law.

Minister for reform in the construction sector, Jonathan Attard, praised the rigorous new process, stating that it is a vital part of improving the construction industry.

This process, open to applicants who registered by 11 October, is expected to conclude by November 21, 2024, after which new applications will be accepted.