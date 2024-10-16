Anġlu Farrugia elected president of IPU Committee on International Humanitarian Law

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia, was elected as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Committee to Promote Respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) during the 149th IPU Assembly.

The committee advocates for International Humanitarian Law, which seeks to reduce the impact of armed conflict and protect human rights, particularly for civilians and prisoners of war.

Farrugia expressed his commitment to advancing these humanitarian principles. “It is an honour to chair this Committee and I am committed to advancing the shared values of humanity, dignity, and respect for international law.”

He is attending the Assembly with a Maltese delegation, which includes Davina Sammut Hili and Ivan Castillo, with support from Ian Bajada.

The 149th IPU Assembly brings together parliamentarians from around the world to discuss global challenges and collaborate on policy solutions.