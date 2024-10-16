84% of Budget 2024 measures implemented

The Budget 2024 implementation rate in Malta has reached 84%, up 3% from the previous year, according to Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana, during the launch of the report "It-Twettiq tal-Baġit 2024".

This improvement comes despite the fact that the 2024 budget included 423 measures, nearly 100 more than the previous year.

Sultana said this is the fruit of strong coordination between ministries and departments.

Key accomplishments include Malta’s first fully carbon-neutral school in Msida, a €500 grant for families with children continuing education past age 16, investment in healthcare with free medicines and renovated health centers, a new collective agreement for teachers, tax credits for students, and the regularisation of temping agencies.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana highlighted Malta’s solid economic performance, expressing confidence that the 2025 budget will continue to support social equity and economic growth without disrupting the country's economic stability.

“I am confident that our goal is to create another socially equitable budget that enables our families and businesses to thrive,” Caruana said. “There will be no disruption to our economic trajectory; instead, we will maintain the government’s signature stability and reassurance.”

The publication also includes updates on all 2024 budget measures, economic analysis, and reports on Malta's international activities. Read the full report here.