PN blasts government for 'silently doubling' Police Commissioner's salary

Government has renewed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà’s contract and doubled his pay, information tabled in parliament shows.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party noted that the decision was made without informing the public, resulting in Gafà now receiving almost €9,000 a month, with a total annual package exceeding €107,000, which includes over €60,000 in allowances.

On Wednesday, the PN argued that Gafà’s position is untenable due to failures in handling serious cases, politically charged public comments, and internal issues within the Police Force. The PN questioned why the government chose to reward Gafà with a significant pay increase rather than addressing these issues.

According to the PN, this decision highlights the government’s prioritisation of political loyalty over public safety, further accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela and home affairs minister Byron Camilleri of approving the pay increase.

The opposition expressed solidarity with police officers, stating that while the Force struggles with resource shortages and working conditions, the Police Commissioner enjoys significant financial benefits.

“Just as it has neglected the health and education of the Maltese people, the Labour Government has also abandoned their safety. A Nationalist Government is the solution for a Police Force that our country deserves.”

Labour Party decries PN's "fake news"

In response to the PN's statement, minister Byron Camilleri described the doubling of the Police Commissioner's salary as "fake news."

In a statement sent by the Labour Party, the governing party stated that it was Camilleri who made the Police Commissioner's salary known through his reply to a parliamentary question.