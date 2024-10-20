Lecturer George Vital Zammit to draw up PN's electoral manifesto

Grech expressed confidence in Zammit's ability to develop the manifesto, stating, "This must be a programme that restores hope in a country where despair is growing." George Vital Zammit, in his remarks, highlighted the need for the electoral plan to reflect the voices of the people.

The event also saw Grech criticise government’s handling of the education sector, citing a lack of direction and failure to provide adequate facilities for students and teachers. He underscored the challenges faced by educators, pointing to delayed exam results and rising tensions within the sector, which have led to industrial unrest.

Grech also called out recent comments made by finance minister Clyde Caruana, who suggested that the University of Malta needed to "pull up its socks." In response, Grech stressed that it is the government, and particularly the education minister, who should start taking education seriously.

Grech was joined by speakers from the education sector, including Randolph Peresso, an assistant head of a primary school, and Michelle Attard Tonna, a senior lecturer at the University of Malta, both of whom echoed concerns about the lack of investment in teachers and educational infrastructure.

They highlighted the growing number of educators leaving the profession and the need for comprehensive teacher training and better school environments.