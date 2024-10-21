Rising temperatures threaten Malta’s rabbit farms

Rising temperatures caused by climate change is posing a significant threat to Malta commercial rabbit farming, leading to reduced growth rates.

Lower growth rates have in turn impacted both production efficiency and the health of rabbits.

A study published in the scientific journal Xjenza, conducted by Francesco Luca Alexander under the supervision of George Attard from the University of Malta's Department of Rural Sciences and Food Systems, surveyed commercial rabbit producers, veterinary surgeons, pharmacists, breeding stock suppliers, and feed suppliers between December 2022 and February 2023.

It called for modernised farm infrastructure and improved biosecurity measures, or the industry would face productivity losses due to heat stress, amateurish feeding practices, and risks of disease outbreaks.

Farmers report that during the hot summer months, ambient temperatures inside barns have risen significantly, leading to heat stress in the animals. This stress profoundly impacts the reproductive performance of the breeding stock and compromises the growth performance of market rabbits.

Farmers also observed that rabbits consume less feed during the summer months. Studies show that when temperatures exceed 30°C, rabbits will reduce their food intake and adopt specific behavioural patterns to dissipate heat, such as increased respiration rate and stretching to expose more of their body surface to cooler air.

This decrease in productivity has financial implications for farmers, as rabbits take longer to reach market weight, and reproductive cycles go out of synchrony.

Heat stress also affects the male studs, known as bucks, in that the quality and quantity of semen is compromised, further impacting reproduction efficiency.

Barn and feeding costs

Despite efforts by local farmers to mitigate heat effects by insulating barns, most facilities have proven to be inadequately designed nor properly equipped to mitigate against rising temperatures. The current structures are often repurposed from other uses and lack purposely installed ventilation or cooling systems.

While producers claim to monitor temperature and humidity, they need to be trained on how to manage and maintain optimal barn environmental conditions. The ideal temperature range for rabbits is 15-20°C, with humidity levels around 50%. Exceeding these conditions, especially in summer, severely affects rabbit growth and reproduction.

Feed costs, which cover around 75% of production expenses, are highly volatile due to Malta’s reliance on imported grains. This dependence on external supplies makes local livestock production, including rabbit farming, highly susceptible and vulnerable to price fluctuations in the international markets.

Additionally, the report points to the need for improvement in farmers’ technical knowledge. Many rely on outdated feeding regimes, and few follow professional recommendations for feeding the right type of formulations to meet the requirements at the different stages of the rabbit’s life cycle.

This mismatch in feeding strategies, especially during the delicate weaning phase, results in higher morbidity and mortality rates, further straining farm productivity and economic sustainability.

Some of the feed suppliers operate on a purely commission basis, acting as middlemen between overseas feed manufacturers and local rabbit producers. “Hence, their sole interest is selling feed without necessarily having sufficient knowledge of rabbit nutrition, making them inept of recommending appropriate formulations,” the report states.

This issue also applies to those local feed mills that do not have an in-house nutritionist, and who just compound rabbit feed based on formulations made available by their foreign supplier.

Biosecurity issues

The study notes that there is room for improvement in the biosecurity measures applied on Maltese rabbit farms.

Experts in animal health confirmed that producers underestimate the importance of some aspects of on-farm biosecurity. While most producers implement a pest control programme, basic measures such as having disinfectant pits at each entry point to the farm are often ignored.

Other essential practices, like showering before contact with the rabbits and using clothing exclusively worn on the farm, are not always followed. Only 44% of farms have toilet facilities on-site, some of which include showers, while 22% rely on toilet and shower facilities located in their nearby homes. This oversight puts farms at a higher risk for disease outbreaks particularly in a country where farms are near each other.

The report calls for better technical support for farmers, modernised farm infrastructure, and improved biosecurity measures.

It warns that without significant intervention, the industry will continue to face productivity losses due to heat stress, amateurish feeding practices, and risks of disease outbreaks.

The report emphasises the need for more research and investment in sustainable, climate-resilient farming practices to secure the future of rabbit farming in Malta.