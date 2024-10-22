Msida Local Council wants meeting with Infrastructure Malta over flyover project

The Msida Local Council has asked for a meeting with Infrastructure Malta over Msida creek flyover project.

“A meeting is yet to be scheduled with the infrastructure agency, which has been requested weeks ago, after the declaration against the flyover was taken by the council,” a council statement read.

Last week, the council presented a motion where they expressed its opposition to the construction of the flyover in the centre of Msida. They demanded that Infrastructure Malta immediately halt the process concerning the construction of the flyover.

The council said its position remains completely against, referring to yesterday’s statement by Infrastructure CEO Steve Ellul saying the project will go ahead as planned despite opposition from the council.

The Msida Creek project proposed by Infrastructure Malta envisages an open square in front of the parish church, a canal and open spaces along it.

However, it also foresees the construction of a flyover between the square and Regional Road to do away with the traffic lights at the junction where traffic from Birkirkara joins the square.