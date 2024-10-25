menu

Bomb scare disrupts Gozo Ferry Channel

Police and AFM were called to the terminals, as the Nikolaos and Ta’ Pinu ferries docked at Ċirkewwa, while the Gaudos docked at Mġarr

matthew_farrugia
25 October 2024, 8:51pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Commuters are currently waiting for the situation to be resolved at both terminals
The AFM’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has been called to the Ċirkewwa and Mġarr Gozo Channel terminals, following a bomb scare. 

Police and AFM were called to the terminals, as the Nikolaos and Ta’ Pinu ferries docked at Ċirkewwa, while the Gaudos docked at Mġarr.

In Ċirkewwa, long queues of cars are currently waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said that the situation is being investigated.

