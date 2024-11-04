[WATCH] Deadline for proof of claim submission in Steward bankruptcy case can be extended: Justice Minister

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said deadlines for Malta to file proof of claim in Steward Healthcare’s bankruptcy proceedings at a US court can be extended.

“We have employed lawyers specialising in the sector to give us the best legal advice on how to approach the case. I should also remind you that deadlines can be extended,” Attard said.

On Friday, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation warned that if government does not file proof of a claim in a United States court on or before 4 November, it stands no chance of getting Malta’s money back through bankruptcy proceedings initiated by Steward.

But the minister said government has employed US lawyers specialising in these cases, who will also be ensuring all relevant deadline are met.

On Sunday, the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that arbitration proceedings before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) are currently at an advanced stage with written pleadings expected to be concluded in the coming months.

The company's bankruptcy filing lists 30 creditors who are owed a total of more than $500 million, including the U.S. government, which is owed more than $32 million to the federal government in reimbursements for insurance overpayments.

The deadline for Maltese governmental units to file claims within the bankruptcy proceedings expires on November 4, 2024 at midnight Malta time.

Steward Health Care, the American healthcare provider whose international arm had acquired Malta’s controversial hospitals’ PPP, filed for bankruptcy in Texas last May.