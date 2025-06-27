Justice Minister announces legal framework to recognise construction project managers

Discussions on a legal framework that will recognise construction project managers as a profession have reached an advanced stage, according to Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

Speaking at an event organised by the Malta Chamber of Construction Management (MCCM), Attard reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting professionalism and structured development in the sector, describing the presence of key stakeholders as a clear confirmation of the progress achieved in recent months.

Attard highlighted a number of reforms aimed at raising standards in the built environment, most notably the introduction of the National Building and Construction Code. Developed through collaboration between the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers (KTP), MCCM and other stakeholders, the code will consist of 23 parts—17 relating to buildings and 6 focused on construction processes—and will be rolled out over the next three years.

The code will serve as the foundation for a new licensing system for professionals and operators in the industry.

The minister also praised growing collaboration between MCCM and institutions such as the University of Malta, Infrastructure Malta, Bank of Valletta and Daaa Haus, describing these partnerships as a sign of shared vision for higher professional standards.

MCCM President Andrei Cachia pointed out the chamber’s recent approval of amendments to its statute with overwhelming member support. “These changes are not only intended to strengthen the Chamber's operations but also the value it provides to the sector,” Cachia said.

He also introduced new members and welcomed the participation of students from both the University of Malta and MCAST. Special recognition was given to Professor Rebecca Dalli Gonzi, Head of the Department of Construction and Property Management at the University of Malta, who recently obtained approval to launch the University’s first Diploma in Construction Management. The programme is being developed in collaboration with the BCA.

Among the event’s attendees was Perit Roderick Bonnici, CEO of the Building and Construction Authority.