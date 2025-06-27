Fond Għadir reopens for bathing after sewage contamination cleared
The Environmental Health Directorate has lifted the health warning at Fond Għadir following repeated seawater tests, confirming it is once again safe for swimming after last week’s sewage leak prompted a temporary closure
Fond Għadir is fit for bathing again after a contamination the week prior.
The Environmental Health Directorate lifted the health warning on Friday after repeated sampling of the seawater in the bathing site.
Fond Għadir and the area near Qui-Si-Sana were closed to swimmers last week after sewage was found to be seeping into the sea.
The Qui-Si-Sana area was re-opened on Tuesday.