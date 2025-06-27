Fond Għadir reopens for bathing after sewage contamination cleared

Fond Għadir is fit for bathing again after a contamination the week prior.

The Environmental Health Directorate lifted the health warning on Friday after repeated sampling of the seawater in the bathing site.

Fond Għadir and the area near Qui-Si-Sana were closed to swimmers last week after sewage was found to be seeping into the sea.

The Qui-Si-Sana area was re-opened on Tuesday.