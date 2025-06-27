menu

Fond Għadir reopens for bathing after sewage contamination cleared

The Environmental Health Directorate has lifted the health warning at Fond Għadir following repeated seawater tests, confirming it is once again safe for swimming after last week’s sewage leak prompted a temporary closure

nicole_meilak
27 June 2025, 6:17pm
by Nicole Meilak
Swimmers were urged not to swim in Font Għadir after it was contaminated
Swimmers were urged not to swim in Font Għadir after it was contaminated

Fond Għadir is fit for bathing again after a contamination the week prior.

The Environmental Health Directorate lifted the health warning on Friday after repeated sampling of the seawater in the bathing site.

Fond Għadir and the area near Qui-Si-Sana were closed to swimmers last week after sewage was found to be seeping into the sea.

The Qui-Si-Sana area was re-opened on Tuesday.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.