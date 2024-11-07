Clayton Bartolo offers half-hearted apology over ethics breach involving wife

Clayton Bartolo has offered what could be described as a half-hearted apology over an ethics breach involving his wife, which was censored by the Standards Commissioner.

“While I do not agree with all that the Standards Commissioner wrote I accept the report. If there are instances where I may have slipped, with all humility I apologise,” the Tourism Minister wrote on his Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

Bartolo said he will be waiting for the outcome of the discussion that will be held in parliament’s Standards Committee.

The minister insisted that he will remain focused on his work to boost the tourism sector, effectively dismissing calls for his resignation.

Similarly, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri wrote on his Facebook that he took note of the Standard Commissioner’s report and will await the outcome of the discussion in the parliamentary committee.

Camilleri offered no apology, insisting that the minister’s wife had worked on several projects when engaged with his ministry.

Bartolo’s wife, Amanda Muscat, had initially been engaged as his private secretary when he was appointed tourism minister. At the time, Muscat was not in a relationship with Bartolo – the two got married last summer.

However, Muscat was subsequently appointed policy advisor, a role that saw her pay packet increase significantly. The new role also came with an expertise allowance of €15,000.

When Bartolo and Muscat became romantically involved, she was transferred to the Gozo Ministry as a policy advisor to Clint Camilleri. Her expertise allowance was then increased to €20,000.

Nonetheless, an investigation by the Standards Commissioner found that Muscat neither had the necessary qualifications or expertise to be appointed policy advisor but more importantly she never acted as one and continued to perform the duties of private secretary.

In his Facebook post, Bartolo noted that his now wife’s engagement was in line with applicable policies and denied she was given favourable treatment.

He also noted that her contract ended on 31 December 2021 and since then Muscat has never worked with the government again. “The report does not say the person did not work, but rather it states otherwise,” Bartolo wrote.

Undeniably, Muscat did perform several duties but what the report shows is that these were not commensurate with the highly-paid advisory role she was given.