Abela says irregular migration requires joint action in the European community

Irregulation migration requires joint action within the European community and cooperation with countries along key migration routes, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday.

During the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Abela said there is no single solution to irregular migration, and a combination of measures supported by solid funding is necessary.

Key proposals included better communication to potential migrants about the risks of dangerous journeys, collaboration with countries like Libya, and dismantling human trafficking networks.

In addition to migration, discussions at the summit covered European security in light of recent events in Ukraine, the Middle East, U.S. elections, conflicts in Africa, and global economic issues, particularly energy, transport, and technology.

Abela also reacted to Donald Trump’s election as U.S. President, offering congratulations and expressing Europe’s readiness to strengthen its partnership with the United States.

He said unity and cooperation is needed to move forward and he cautioned against isolationism.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola was also at the summit. She echoed Abela’s call for unity, affirming that no single nation could manage migration alone.

She urged for the swift implementation of the European Migration and Asylum Pact, and said that a collaborative European response is the only feasible solution.

Metsola also said Europe needs to adopt a proactive and autonomous stance on the global stage, particularly following the recent U.S. election results.