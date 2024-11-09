Activists 'invade' Fort Chambray to protest massive development

Activists from various environmental NGOs gathered on Saturday to protest against a controversial development at Fort Chambray.

Scores of protesters ‘invaded’ the historic building in the outskirts of Ghajnsielem after breaking the chains to the entrance and demanding the fort be returned to the people.

The protest was organised by Moviment Graffitti alongside Għawdxin, Għawdix, Din l-Art Ħelwa, and Wirt Għawdex.

The activists argued that this development threatens one of the oldest British huts in Gozo, which is currently approved for restoration.

"The people are being robbed of their heritage so this can be enjoyed by the private sector," said one activist.

The latest plans for Fort Chambray in Gozo include a 5-star aparthotel with 63 rooms, 50 apartments, 105 residential units and the creation of a public square.

The project, proposed by Gozitan developer Michael Caruana on behalf of Fort Chambray Ltd, involves the construction of two levels of underground parking with 319 garages.

The relocated British barracks’ screen and flanks will be relocated close to the Knights’ barracks, and a new building will be built behind it to house the proposed aparthotel. Ten hotel rooms are also proposed within the restored Dar it-Tabib.

The Knights’ barracks themselves will accommodate four small retail outlets, the aparthotel restaurants, and a conference and exhibition space. The polverista building will be transformed into the aparthotel bar, whereas the naval bakery will become a club house.

Protesters carried placards with messages like ‘Fort Chambray tal-poplu’ (Fort Chambray belongs to the people).

During their walks, between one part of the fort and another, the activists shouted "it's too much, everything is too much," and "Give us back Fort Chambray."

Andre Callus from Moviment Graffitti, recalled how in recent years people have not enjoyed the fortification and what is hidden behind it, because "someone always had a plan for it."

He said that the country should never have come to a stage where it discusses such plans, especially at a time when the people are suffocated by construction.