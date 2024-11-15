Activists to protest Gaza genocide outside US Embassy in Malta

Four organisations will hold a protest outside the US Embassy in Malta to voice their anger at the country’s continuous support to Israel despite the Gaza conflict.

The protest, organised by Moviment Graffitti, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, The Watermelon Warriors and Youth for Palestine, will be held on Saturday 16 November at 2pm.

The organisation said that the US is still supplying arms to Israel, while providing political and economic support, despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“On Saturday, we will make it loud and clear that the US must be held accountable for its complicity in the Gaza genocide,” the organisations said.

People are being encouraged to wear black for the protest.