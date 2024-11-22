Maltese citizens allowed visa-free entry into China for 30-day stays

Maltese citizens will be able to enter the People’s Republic of China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg announced.

“This visa-free agreement reflects the strong mutual trust and commitment to fostering closer ties in tourism, business, and cultural exchange. It simplifies travel for our citizens but also paves the way for deeper cooperation and new international trade opportunities,” said Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg.

The comment comes after Malta concluded a visa-free agreement with China which will allow Maltese passport holders to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days for purposes such as business, tourism, family visits, exchanges, and transit from November 30, 2025 till December 31, 2025

Individuals who do not meet these criteria for visa exemption will still be required to obtain a visa before travelling to China.

China also extended its visa-free policy to nine additional countries, including Malta, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvia, and Japan.