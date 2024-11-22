Nationalist Party slams PM’s ‘u-turn’ on Local Plan revisions

The Nationalist Party (PN) has labeled Prime Minister Robert Abela's recent acknowledgment that Malta's Local Plans are outdated as a significant "U-turn," arguing that it affirms the PN's longstanding position on the need for comprehensive reform in development planning.

In a press statement, the PN claimed Abela’s remarks at the KPMG Property Malta national conference confirmed their assertion that the current Local Plans fail to meet the nation’s contemporary needs. The party argued that this shift aligns with their proposals for overhauling Malta’s planning framework to prioritize sustainability and quality of life.

During the conference, Abela saidthat the Local Plans, which govern land use and development, are no longer suitable for the realities of Malta’s property market. While this sentiment was not included in the official transcript of his speech, the PN said that the Prime Minister’s comments represent a reversal of his previous resistance to revising these plans.

In its statement, the PN accused the government of inaction and said that such stagnation has harmed the planning sector and negatively impacted residents’ quality of life.

The Nationalist Party reiterated its call for a holistic and environmentally responsible approach to development planning. A review of the Local Plans and studies such as a national Carrying Capacity exercise would create a clear vision for Malta’s future development needs while balancing environmental protection and sustainable urban growth, the party said.

The party also criticised the lack of attention to planning in Minister Clint Camilleri’s recent Parliamentary speech on the 2025 budget, calling it an "alarming omission" that underscores the government’s lack of direction in the sector.

The PN claimed that its proposals provide the only comprehensive plan for addressing Malta's planning and development challenges. It vowed that a Nationalist government would focus on updating the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) and ensure that the revised Local Plans are developed transparently, considering the needs of both the environment and local communities.