Cassola confirms party intentions

Six months after securing 13,000 first-preference votes in the European Parliament election, independent candidate Arnold Cassola described the formation of a new party as an “ongoing process”.

Nonetheless, in comments to MaltaToday, the former Green Party chairperson strongly suggested the party could officially be launched in the coming months.

Cassola said the team behind the initiative is still laying the groundwork before taking the big leap.

“The team is moving in this direction,” he said but insisted this political project should not simply be seen as “Cassola’s party”.

“I am simply a catalyst to help people who want change to discuss their ideas and come together around a common platform based on the values and principles we feel the traditional parties have forgotten. In the coming months, together with my colleagues, we will be explaining the direction we will be taking and inviting more persons to join us,” he said.

While the ‘new party’ is still in its embryonic stage, it is already making ripples in political circles. PN strategists are reportedly concerned about its potential impact on splitting the opposition vote and last Monday, Cassola was joined by members of his team during a press conference held in front of the La Valette monument in Valletta. The appearance of several people with Cassola did not go unnoticed.

During the press conference, Cassola denounced government's nepotism on the same day as the PN protest outside parliament, which called for the resignation of two ministers involved in the latest scandal.

‘Vision circle’ planned for January

Cassola’s initiative has so far attracted people from diverse backgrounds, as evidenced by the well-attended three “vision circles” held over recent months. These gatherings, described as brainstorming sessions for a future political blueprint, have drawn a wide variety of participants, ranging from well-known activists to professionals with no prior political experience. Another such gathering is scheduled for January.

“The hundreds of people joining these events are all inspired by a love for their country,” Cassola said. He explained that the group shares a vision of a fairer, more socially just Malta that respects democracy, human rights, and environmental sustainability.

“Instead of just grumbling about the state of politics, there’s an urge to change the way politics is done,” he said.

While his electoral success in the past, particularly his near-miss in the 2004 European election, was driven by dissatisfaction among pale blue voters, Cassola described the feedback he has received from disillusioned Labour voters as “incredible”.

“Many Labour voters who feel alienated by their party are joining our discussions. They can’t accept how their beliefs have been sold out for money, power, and political expediency,” he said.

Finding common ground

Acknowledging the challenges of building consensus, Cassola described the process as “humbling and exhilarating”, noting the energy and commitment among team members.

He said this made him feel hopeful that this was not just a repetition of past attempts to challenge the political duopoly.

Having stood as an independent candidate in the last general election and the two most recent European elections, Cassola is now eager to collaborate with others to bring about change. “I am humbled that so many people feel I have been a voice for their concerns and vision for a better Malta,” he said.

What is unprecedented for Cassola, however, is “the energy and commitment” behind the new political formation, which fills him with hope for what can be achieved.

Systemic change not just a change in government

Cassola rejected the idea that simply replacing the Labour government with the PN would resolve Malta’s challenges. “This government has reached new heights of corruption, sleaze, and environmental degradation, but replacing the PL with the PN will not change the system,” he replied when asked whether his party’s success might undermine the prospect of a change in government.

Cassola said he also sees the new party as a catalyst for dialogue, potentially working with major parties to tackle the country's structural problems. “No political party alone can bring about the meaningful change the country deserves. Our party could help break the 60-year-old ‘us versus them’ mould and push for meritocracy, transparency, and accountability,” Cassola said.

Remarkably, he also placed the onus on the major parties when discussing possible coalitions. “The traditional parties must reach out to those who have lost faith in the system, which has failed the country so badly, and be open to meaningful dialogue with them.”

Cassola also expressed openness to collaborate with other third-party activists, including ADPD and NGOs with similar values. “The urgency of Malta’s situation means egos must take second place. Real change should come to the forefront for the sake of the country,” he said, proposing a broad coalition with other like-minded activists and third parties as a way to overcome the limitations imposed by Malta’s electoral system.

Addressing financial trust

One major obstacle facing third parties is public scepticism regarding their ability to manage the country’s finances – a point underscored by the findings of a MaltaToday budget survey that showed how only 0.7% of respondents trust third parties with running the country’s finances. Cassola acknowledged the challenge. He argued that a coalition government, where his party could influence fiscal policy, would be the best path forward.

“It is evident that, in such an event, the financial portfolio should go to the party and person with the most experience in this area. However, our eventual party would contribute to influencing the finance minister's policies by ensuring that economic issues are not decided exclusively on pure monetary gain. Instead, the social and environmental dimensions should play a significant role in shaping any financial policy.”