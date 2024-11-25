Prime Minister ignores ministers' ethics scandal during budget estimates debate

Prime Minister Robert Abela completely ignored the controversy surrounding two of his ministers when speaking in parliament on the budget estimates on Monday.

Abela rebutted the accusations of fraud levelled towards his government earlier by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, calling him “the prime tax evader”.

“When pointing a finger at us do not forget you have four others pointing towards yourself,” Abela hit back with reference to Grech’s tax controversy from four years ago. It was the only instance in his speech on the estimates concerning the Office of the Prime Minister that Abela tackled the accusation of fraud.

Earlier, Grech kept up the pressure on the Prime Minister over the ethics breach involving ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri, insisting the pair should have been removed from office. The Opposition leader accused the government of being mired in fraud.

Abela kicked off his speech, accusing the Opposition of wanting to obscure the benefits emanating from the budget. Ironically, while Abela spoke, Bartolo, whose ethics case was responsible for derailing the budget, was seated three seats behind him, in full view of the camera.

Abela went on to emphasise the massive tax cut delivered in the budget intended to provide reprieve to the middle class. He said the size of the tax cut was more than double what the government had promised in its electoral manifesto.

“This was possible because public finances are on a sure footing,” he said, taking a dig at the Opposition for failing to present a pre-budget document and being unable to present costings for its proposals.

“You were unable to present a finished pre-budget document in time, let alone be responsible for public finances,” Abela hit back, accusing the PN of lacking the credentials to manage public finances.

The Prime Minister said the budget was a diligent exercise to cut tax, improve social benefits, pay higher pensions, while investing more in green spaces without compromising economic growth.

“We have achieved this by the third budget out of five in this legislature and we now want to set new targets for the future because we cannot remain static and this is why we are embarking on Vision 2050,” Abela said.

He said the digital and green transitions had to happen and Malta had to be ahead of the curve not to be left out.

“We are committed to create new prosperity for all Maltese and Gozitans and this is why we are working for better quality,” Abela said.