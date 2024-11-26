Clayton Bartolo’s resignation ‘late and half-hearted’, Opposition leader says

Clayton Bartolo’s resignation is a late and half-hearted step, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Tuesday, adding that Clint Camilleri must step down too.

In a Facebook status, Grech said the Prime Minister has made another u-turn in forcing Bartolo’s resignation.

“It’s a late and half-hearted action, taken only because the people united against the fraud perpetuated by Robert Abela and his government,” he said.

Bartolo’s resignation comes after a standards commissioner report found that Bartolo and Camilleri abused public funds in employing Bartolo’s wife as a ministry policy consultant.

However, Abela confirmed on Friday that it was other information that came to light “in recent hours”, and not the standard commissioner’s report, that prompted the resignation.

Grech said Bartolo should return the €70,000 Bartolo’s wife received in public funds, and Abela should remove Camilleri from office.

“Events like today only happen because the people unite against the government’s wrongdoing. That’s why I urge everyone to continue coming together as one to ensure we see a new government that puts an end to this recurring fraud.”

In a separate video message, Grech said the Prime Minister did not see anything wrong in Camilleri and Bartolo "creating a €70,000 phantom job" for Bartolo's wife.

"It's unacceptable having a law for the gods, and a law for the rest of the people," he said.

He said the standards commissioner found both Bartolo and Camilleri in breach of ministerial ethics. "Since Bartolo left, it's clear that Camilleri must also leave."

"The people have a right to accountability. The people are united against a government of fraud," he said.