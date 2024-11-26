menu

[WATCH] Clayton Bartolo exits PL parliamentary group following fresh allegations

The Prime Minister said that Clayton Bartolo did not only resign from cabinet, as he is also expelled from the PL’s parliamentary group, with Ian Borg set to take over the tourism portfolio

26 November 2024, 10:33am
by Matthew Farrugia
Ex-tourism minister Clayton Bartolo (in focus) has resigned (Photo: Facebook)
Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that Clayton Bartolo has resigned from his post following fresh allegations surrounding his wife, Amanda Muscat.

On Tuesday morning, following media reports that Bartolo has resigned from post, Abela gave a comment outside of Castille. Bartolo is one of two ministers flagged by the Standards Commissioner as having abused their power. The other is Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Here, he confirmed that Bartolo’s resignation came following information that came to light “in recent hours,” that are separate from the standards czar’s findings, although he did not elaborate on the information.

Abela stated that Bartolo was not only kicked out of cabinet, adding that he is also expelled from the PL’s parliamentary group.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister Ian Borg will be taking over the massive tourism portfolio.

Asked one more time whether he believes Amanda Muscat should return her unjustified government salary, Abela said that she would be refunding the funds.

