Over 2,000 public servants, service providers participated in the organisation of OSCE conference

More than 2,000 public servents and service providers participated in the organisation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation Ministerial Council, which is the largest ministerial conference to be held in Malta.

“A year ago, during the 30th Ministerial Council in Skopje, all participating states agreed that Malta was the only country capable of leading this organization in 2024 due to our high esteem as a credible agent of peace and dialogue. Next week’s conference will further reinforce Malta’s reputation on the world stage,” Deputy Prime Minister and OSCE Chairman Ian Borg stated.

Earlier this week, the minister visited the final preparations at Ta’ Qali, where he met with the Ministry’s task force entrusted with the organisation of this conference, and he thanked all the teams involved in the run-up to the conference.

This is also a collaboration with the Permanent Representation of Malta to the OSCE in Vienna and other government entities supporting the event.

Foreign Ministers of the 57 participating states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will be in Malta for the 31st meeting of the Ministerial Council of this organisation.

Regional security challenges, pressing organisational decisions as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine will be high on the meeting’s agenda, with the two nations among the participating states at the table.

“The Ministerial Conference reached a year of relentless efforts spent strengthening this organization’s resilience and advocating for unity among nations in addressing the OSCE region’s challenges, including wars, the climate crisis, media freedom, cybersecurity, gender equality, and safeguarding human rights,” he explained.