Edward Zammit Lewis's nomination for European judge rejected

He further spoke of “an unacceptable doubt” that “was cast on the process in our country…”

“I also thank and forgive all those who, for their own interests or even personal gain, relentlessly undermined my nomination from within and outside Malta,” Zammit Lewis said.

He concluded by saying that such parties, including the Nationalist Party, caused him great harm, describing it as, “a form of character assassination.”

“The greatest harm was done to your own country—Our Malta. You never learn! Such harm and malice is a nuiance to people and they are not the kind of politics our country needs right now! I will continue working and contributing in Parliament for the good of my country.”

Veronique Dalli is runner up for the post

The rejection now means that Malta will need to find a new nominee for the post. Lawyer Veronique Dalli is currently the runner up for the post, as she was one of four others who put herself forward for the role. However, government can choose to scrap that public call and issue a new call.

MaltaToday understands that Dalli will now be Malta's new nominee.

Dalli is the founder and managing partner of Dalli Advocates, a law firm specialised in assisting companies and individuals in business related matters with interdisciplinary services. The firm has provided legal services to MaltaToday in its fight against SLAPP and defamation cases.

She was admitted to the Maltese bar in 2006 and has represented clients before the Constitutional Court and the Superior Courts in Malta as well as before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

She has often contributed to the public debate on legal and judicial reforms. Dalli serves as a tutor and examiner at the Faculty of Law, University of Malta, and is also a member of the Electoral Commission.

Dalli is also the sister of Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

PN: ‘Robert Abela making a mockery of our country’

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said it was obvious that Zammit Lewis’s tained record would never pass the scrutiny required to become a judge with the EU General Court.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela disregarded the obvious, stubbornly pushed forward, and, with his typical arrogance, still nominated Zammit Lewis, subjecting him and our country to humiliation beyond our shores,” the party said.

The PN said it was insulting to the country for Abela to nominate “someone who was part of a Government condemned by three judges for creating a climate of lawlessness that led to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia”.

“Robert Abela deliberately tarnished our country's name again when he decided to nominate as Judge at the EU General Court the close associate of Yorgen Fenech, the owner of the corrupt company 17 Black and the individual accused in court of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

The PN said it will continue to insist that the selection of individuals nominated by Malta to serve in high-ranking roles within the European Union should be based on merit and competence, not on partisan political convenience.

“Above all, the Nationalist Party refuses to allow the Maltese and Gozitan people to continue suffering the consequences of Robert Abela’s poor choices and bad decisions.”

Labour: ‘PN kept its word when it declared a holy war against Malta'

Meanwhile, the Labour Party said the Opposition “kept its promise” to wage a “holy war against Malta and the Labour government abroad”.

This is a reference to a speech by David Casa earlier this year, during which the PN MEP said he will “wage war” against the “mafia in Castille”.

“Edward Zammit Lewis was Malta's candidate for judge at the European Court. He was chosen following a public call and a process presided by a retired judge,” the party said.

“The Robert Abela administration and Zammit Lewis himself have spearheaded unprecedented reforms in rule of law and good governance. These reforms were endorsed by the Venice Commission and the European Commission. PN administrations never even bothered to carry out these reforms, and today, it had the cheek to once again undermine Malta and the Maltese.”