Russian foreign minister's presence at OSCE draws criticism among members

The Russian Federation’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived to much anticipated criticism at the OSCE’s Foreign Ministers Council in Ta’ Qali.

His presence in Malta is significant as it marks his first trip to an EU state since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The last time Lavrov visited an EU country was in December 2021, when he traveled to Stockholm for an OSCE event prior to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

More recently, in 2023, Lavrov attended an OSCE ministerial in North Macedonia. The visit, however, was met with controversy, as Kyiv and several EU member states, including Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, boycotted the meeting in protest of his participation.

His presence in Malta on Thursday was met with some hostility, as Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski accused him of spreading lies about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp told reporters he would not shake hands with Lavrov and planned to avoid him entirely.

Despite this, Lavrov’s presence shows willingness to communicate with Russia, as the EU has not enforced a travel ban against him in light of sanctions due to his involvement in the war.