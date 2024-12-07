Landmark exhibition celebrates 50 years of Malta as a republic

Heritage Malta has unveiled a landmark exhibition, ‘The Republic of Malta: The First Fifty Years, 1974–2024’, at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.

Running until March 2025, this commemorative showcase reflects on Malta’s transformative journey from a nation under foreign rule to a sovereign republic.

Set within the Palace’s Uccelliera, a historically significant hall that once housed exotic birds as symbols of power, the exhibition explores Malta’s journey to self-determination.

Visitors can engage with a rich array of documents, artifacts, and multimedia displays that highlight the nation's constitutional evolution and its achievements as a democratic state.

At the inauguration - a formal ceremony attended by dignitaries and officials - President Myriam Spiteri Debono described the Republic as a testament to Malta’s enduring wisdom, accumulated through centuries of struggle and growth.

She stressed the importance of civic education and urged young Maltese citizens to appreciate the significance of a republic where “the people choose their leaders and map their way forward”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta’s identity is deeply tied to its republican values. Reflecting on Malta’s progress from dependence on British military funding to a self-sustaining nation, he called for further advancements to secure opportunities for Malta’s youth.

“Our country has achieved great things when united,” he said, praising recent reforms and the pivotal role of the Head of State in representing national unity.

Culture minister Owen Bonnici highlighted the broader historical context of Malta’s journey, noting key milestones such as independence, the establishment of the republic, and EU membership. “These fifty years marked a journey of great achievements for the country, built on the vision of strong leadership and the resilience of the Maltese and Gozitans.”

Heritage Malta Chairman Mario Cutajar and CEO Noel Zammit both focused on the role of the Maltese people in shaping the nation. Cutajar described the republic as a “work-based” nation, paying tribute to generations who have contributed to Malta’s growth. Zammit emphasised the exhibition’s ability to connect citizens to the roots of their democracy, calling it a “profound insight into the resilience and determination of the Maltese people”.

The exhibition includes a bilingual, illustrated catalogue available for purchase. Admission is part of the Grand Master’s Palace experience, which is fully accessible for visitors with mobility challenges.