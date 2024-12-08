Syrian community in Malta rejoice fall of Assad regime
The celebrations mirrored scenes taking place among Syrian communities around the globe
Syrians living in Malta took to the streets on Sunday morning to celebrate Syria’s freedom from the Asaad family rule, following news that President Bashar al-Assad had fled the country.
The celebrations mirrored scenes taking place among Syrian communities around the globe, marking a moment many had long hoped for.
In Malta, Syrians joined car processions, waved Syrian flags and cheered as they drove through towns, while others celebrated peacefully on foot, particularly in Ħamrun.
However, human rights activist Omar Rababah, who was born in Malta to a Syrian father, criticised the police response in Ħamrun, as he stated that the police had ordered celebrations to cease.
Calling the move discriminatory, he highlighted that police officers were warning individuals not to wave flags, which he argued infringed on their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.
Rababah took to social media to stress that the right to peaceful celebration applies to all people in Malta, not just its citizens.
He further drew comparisons to local political celebrations, where cars and pedestrians waving party flags are allowed without interference. "Do not discriminate," he urged.
Roberta Metsola urges dialogue, unity, respect
Meanwhile, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola took to Facebook to comment on the situation.
"This is a critical period for the region and for the millions of Syrians who want a free, stable and secure future. What happens in the next hours and days matters."
Metsola appealed for dialogue, unity, and respect for fundamental rights and international law to prevail in writing the next chapters of Syria's history.
PN wants EU to act in a unified manner
Later on Sunday, the Nationalist Party urged the European Union to react to the most recent change in the Middle East through a unified response through strengthened borders and humanitarian aid.
"Instability in the region could continue to have significant effects on international security and trigger an increase in migration toward Europe. Due to its geographic position, Malta is among the European countries most affected by these challenges," the PN warned.
The PN stressed the importance of safeguarding Malta's national interests while upholding the country’s humanitarian responsibilities. "We encourage the adoption of measures that balance security needs with providing aid to those fleeing the conflict, ensuring that Malta remains a supportive and resilient nation in the face of these regional challenges."