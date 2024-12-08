Syrian community in Malta rejoice fall of Assad regime

Calling the move discriminatory, he highlighted that police officers were warning individuals not to wave flags, which he argued infringed on their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Rababah took to social media to stress that the right to peaceful celebration applies to all people in Malta, not just its citizens.

He further drew comparisons to local political celebrations, where cars and pedestrians waving party flags are allowed without interference. "Do not discriminate," he urged.

Roberta Metsola urges dialogue, unity, respect

Meanwhile, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola took to Facebook to comment on the situation.

"This is a critical period for the region and for the millions of Syrians who want a free, stable and secure future. What happens in the next hours and days matters."