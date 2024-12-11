Direct helicopter link Between Gozo and Mater Dei Hospital launched

Patients will be able to be transferred between Gozo and Mater Dei Hospital within around 15 minutes with a new direct helicopter link between the two hospitals.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced the launch on Wednesday after a test flight landing at the Mater Dei helipad on 5 December.

Meanwhile, on 10 December the first medical use of the link was carried out. The transfer took 15 minutes, with the patient ready for an angiographic intervention in the operating room of the Radiology Department.

“This is a crucial development in the care of Gozitan patients,” Abela said. “For us, patient health will always remain an absolute priority. Therefore, we will continue strengthening this service with the next phase of a helipad at Gozo General Hospital.”

The helipad was rehabilitated through efforts by the Foundation for Medical Services, Transport Malta, and international aviation specialists.