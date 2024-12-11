menu

Direct helicopter link Between Gozo and Mater Dei Hospital launched

Patients can now be transferred by helicopter between Gozo and Mater Dei Hospital

nicole_meilak
11 December 2024, 12:17pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
The new helicopter link will be able to transfer patients between Malta and Gozo within around 15 minutes (Photo: MHA)
The new helicopter link will be able to transfer patients between Malta and Gozo within around 15 minutes (Photo: MHA)

Patients will be able to be transferred between Gozo and Mater Dei Hospital within around 15 minutes with a new direct helicopter link between the two hospitals.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced the launch on Wednesday after a test flight landing at the Mater Dei helipad on 5 December.

Meanwhile, on 10 December the first medical use of the link was carried out. The transfer took 15 minutes, with the patient ready for an angiographic intervention in the operating room of the Radiology Department.

“This is a crucial development in the care of Gozitan patients,” Abela said. “For us, patient health will always remain an absolute priority. Therefore, we will continue strengthening this service with the next phase of a helipad at Gozo General Hospital.”

The helipad was rehabilitated through efforts by the Foundation for Medical Services, Transport Malta, and international aviation specialists.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.