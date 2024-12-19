Gozo Channel to suspend ferry service for three hours on Christmas, New Year’s Day

Gozo Channel will be suspending its ferry operations between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

This temporary suspension is intended to enable Gozo Channel employees, who are on duty during these holidays, to have lunch with their families.

On both feasts, the 12.00pm, 12.30pm, 12.45pm, 1pm, 1:30pm, 2pm, 2:15pm and 2:30pm trips from Mgarr to Cirkewwa and the 12:15pm, 12.45pm, 1:15pm, 1:30pm, 1:45pm, 2:15pm, 2:45pm and 3pm trips from Cirkewwa will not be operated

As a result, the final departure from Mgarr will be at 11:30 AM, and the last departure from Cirkewwa will be at 12:00 PM.

In the afternoon, services will restart at 3:00 PM from Mgarr to Cirkewwa, while the first afternoon trip from Cirkewwa to Mgarr will take place at 3:15 PM.