Prison bakery dishes out the Christmas goodies

Three prison inmates and four correctional officers have been working flat out since the end of November to produce Christmas goodies at the prison bakery.

Operating under the brand name Mill-Forn tal-Ħabs (From the prison bakery), the team at the bakery has so far produced 1,000 Christmas logs, 1,500 mince pies, 200 Christmas cakes, 500 vanilla cakes, 150 almond cakes, and 350 almond paste Christmas trees.

These goods will be available for purchase outside the Correctional Services Agency building in Paola between 8am and 5pm until the 23 of December. Proceeds from sales will support philanthropic initiatives and help meet the needs of the inmates.

Christopher Siegeresma, CEO of CSA, told MaltaToday Mill-Forn tal-Ħabs is an initiative that not only promotes quality products manufactured in the prison bakery but directly involves inmates in the process. He said production for this year’s Christmas bonanza started on 21 November.

“Although this initiative requires a significant amount of hard work, the inmates involved are fully committed to achieving the set targets. All products are made with care and dedication, reflecting the joy this season brings,” Siegeresma said.

He added that customers will enjoy high-quality products while contributing to an initiative that equips inmates with valuable skills for their future.

“The skills include teamwork, commitment, and craftsmanship – not just in baking but in broader life skills. This is a win-win initiative, as everyone benefits. On behalf of the entire team, I wish you everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he said.

The prison bakery is well-known for its products, including Maltese bread and pastries associated with Lent, Good Friday, and Easter.

For this Christmas edition the items on sale can be purchased individually or as part of a hamper.